Irish port to build €200m renewable energy hub

Rosslare Europort’s management made the announcement, which follows growth of the port’s direct services to other parts of Europe.

Jim Meade, chief executive of Iarnród Éireann and Rosslare Europort General Manager Glenn Carr

The Offshore Renewable Energy hub plan represents an investment estimated at €200m (£168m) and will be aligned with existing developments, including the Rosslare Europort Masterplan.

The port is located within 60 nautical miles of most of the planned developments in the Irish and Celtic seas. The plan is to develop it to provide the key infrastructure requirements to serve the different stages of the offshore wind projects to include marshalling, assembly, staging and load-out of key components, ongoing operations, maintenance and crew transfers.

The works required include a purpose-built quay and berthing, up to 50 acres for quayside storage and pre-construction of offshore renewable energy (ORE) projects, dredging of a navigable channel and construction of a control centre and offices.

The ORE-specific works would be in addition to those already outlined in the Rosslare Europort infrastructure masterplan.

Jim Meade, chief executive of Iarnród Éireann (Port Authority for Rosslare Europort), said: “Rosslare Europort has been to the forefront of our national response to some of the most critical issues we have faced in recent times. Working with state agencies, Rosslare prepared for and responded to Brexit, transforming our direct connections to the continent of Europe. In recent weeks, we have ensured the rapid and successful establishment of reception facilities for Ukrainian refugees arriving to our shores. Now, as we face the urgent need for decarbonisation and to ensure energy security, the board and management of Iarnród Éireann fully supports the ambitions of Rosslare Europort to be Ireland’s ORE hub.”

Glenn Carr, general manager of Rosslare Europort, said: “We have engaged extensively at European, national and regional level to understand the needs of the ORE industry. It is clear that not only is Rosslare Europort uniquely placed to support the development of the industry, but that this development can be a transformative one for the south-east region. In terms of economic potential, the South-East can be to offshore renewables what Dublin’s silicon docks are to the tech sector. The support shown by stakeholders to date, and here today in the terminal building, shows that we can achieve this as a region for the nation.”

