Irish roads get funding boost

Minister for transport, tourism and sport Shane Ross announced details of 2019’s investment programme for regional and local roads. He said: “Today’s announcement will see a further significant increase in grant funding for regional and local roads. Overall funding will increase by about 16% this year.”

The increase in funding should allow approximately 2,400km of regional and local roads to be maintained and 2,150km to be strengthened this year, he said.

Ross indicated that his main priority remains investment in the maintenance and renewal of the regional and local road network. He said: “Last year specific funding was ring-fenced for drainage works to help promote increased network resilience. This grant has been very well received by local authorities and the amount available for drainage works will double this year to €20 million. In addition, funds are being set aside to assist with the purchase of velocity patching machines to further support local authorities’ road repair programmes.”

The funding includes: