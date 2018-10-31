Irish-Spanish JV lands Dublin’s new runway

The contract awarded to a joint venture of Ireland’s Roadbridge and Spain’s FCC Construcción involves both the design and construction of the new 3.1km runway. Mobilisation and preparatory site works will begin immediately and groundworks will start in January. Construction of the new runway is due to be completed in early 2021.

Roadbridge and FCC will build 306,000m2 of new runway and taxiways together with 6km of new internal airport roads, as well as installing new drainage and pollution controls, 7.5km of electrical cables and more than 2,000 new runway and taxiway lights.

About 300 construction jobs will be created on site during the project, with hundreds more in sub-supply firms offsite. To maximise local employment opportunities in the project, Roadbridge FCC will be working closely with Fingal-based development company Empower and DAA to fill as many positions as possible from within the local community.

North Runway will be built at no cost to the state, as airport operator DAA is not funded by the taxpayer. DAA chief executive Dalton Philips said: “We are delighted to award this key contract to Roadbridge FCC and to move to the next phase of our plans to deliver the new North Runway. North Runway is an essential project for Ireland, as it will position the country for future economic growth for many decades to come,” Mr Philips added. “North Runway isn’t Dublin’s new runway; it is Ireland’s new runway and it will boost the performance of Irish tourism, trade and foreign direct investment in a post-Brexit world.”