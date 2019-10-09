ISG appoints European MD as business surges

Aydin Karaduman

Aydin Karaduman has been appointed to the new role, as the company eyes growing demand across Europe.

ISG has ambitions to grow its European business across its core office, retail and datacentre sectors. Karaduman, a former CEO of DIC Asset nd Bilfinger Real Estate, will take direct responsibility for ISG’s businesses in Germany, France, Spain, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

He said: “Watching developments at the ISG business since privatisation in 2016, it’s been clear to me that this is a radical and transformative organisation that has global appeal and a leadership team that supports and nurtures innovation. ISG has big ideas and significantly invests in its people to positively affect that structural change that our industry needs to deliver better for customers.

“It’s this ambition and commitment that permeates throughout the global business that first attracted me to join ISG, and I see major opportunities for our European operations as we move forward into what will undoubtedly be a highly dynamic built environment market over the short to medium term.”

Matt Blowers, chief operating officer for ISG’s Fit Out business, added: “Attracting leaders of Aydin’s calibre is a real testament to the overall market perception and future growth prospects of the ISG business across Europe. We are breaking new ground in how we operate across the continent, introducing new procurement approaches, technology and enhanced transparency – with a different way of doing business, based on trust, relationships and collaboration.

“Based out of our Frankfurt office, Aydin will spearhead our European operations, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to this pivotal role, supporting both our growing global and domestic customer base to create spaces that help businesses and individuals thrive.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk