ISG books £72m of Brickland PRS work

ISG’s £48m Cornbrook development in Manchester

In the Cornbrook area of Manchester, ISG will build a £48m development of 363 apartments set over two towers of 16 and 19 storeys in Manchester.

In the Baltic Triangle area of Liverpool, ISG will deliver a £24m, nine-storey development with 200 flats.

Both Brickland developments are for the private rented sector.

The Cornbrook scheme comprises one and two-bedroom units, as well as duplex and townhouse apartments. Both tower blocks will incorporate a slip form concrete core and traditional brick façade, with undercroft car parking and raised courtyards. The scheme includes the formation of a new tree-lined public avenue. Enabling works have begun and main work is set to start on site in November, with completion scheduled for autumn 2020.

On the Liverpool scheme (pictured below), ISG will build a nine-storey steel frame and brick clad structure, with two levels of car parking. Work here is due to start in October and is scheduled for completion in summer 2020.

ISG regional director Paul Munro said: “This appointment showcases our capability to deliver high-value projects in our core cities as we continue to contribute to the ever-changing skylines across Manchester and Liverpool. Both schemes address the region’s continuing demand for high-quality rented accommodation, alongside a real focus on creating a sense of community and place.”

Brickland director Darren Leary said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with ISG to deliver these two high profile schemes and hope that these projects will be a catalyst to further develop our relationship nationally on our wider pipeline.”