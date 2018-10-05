ISG expands Velux HQ

Computer generated image of Sinclair Watt Architects' design

The 3,500 m2 new build structure will house a new customer service centre, training facilities, office space, a meeting suite and a staff restaurant.

ISG is expected to finish construction by autumn 2019.

The building has been designed by Sinclair Watt Architects to sit alongside the existing head office, which has 200 Velux roof windows. The new building will showcase the Velux Modular Skylight System, alongside Velux flat roof windows and sun tunnels.

Mick Schou Rasmussen, managing director of Velux UK & Ireland, said: “Once completed, the new building will provide our existing employees with a much improved working environment and accommodate any increase in headcount in the future. The new building has also allowed us to decrease our estate’s footprint by selling off a number of vacant buildings to growing local businesses, in turn boosting the local economy.”

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of Fife Council’s economy, tourism and strategic planning committee, said: “It is fantastic to see a local business expanding and growing like this. This new building looks very impressive and showcases many of the company’s products. There is no doubt this will help Velux continue to be a leading roof window business in the UK and it clearly shows their commitment to developing their operation in Fife.”