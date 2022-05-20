ISG gets £28m Harrogate leisure contract

CGI of the revamped Hydro Pool in Harrogate

ISG has been brought in as main contractor by Alliance Leisure, which is developing new

leisure facilities for Harrogate Borough Council in Harrogate itself and in Knaresborough.

The Hydro Pool & Gym in Harrogate is being refurbished and extended to include a 400 sqm fitness suite, a sauna and steam suite, improved reception, and café. The diving tower will also be replaced.

Air source heat pumps will replace the existing gas boilers and 250 solar panels are being installed along with new energy monitoring and control systems.

The project will be carried out in phases with the refurbished pool hall and changing village re-opening in January 2023 and the 'dry side' activity space completing by April 2023.

In Knaresborough, a new-build leisure centre will have a six-lane 25-metre pool, an activity pool with flume, sauna and steam room, fitness suite and studio, group cycle studio and café. It has been designed to BREEAM excellent standard, with air source heat pumps and solar panels.

Work started in Knaresborough last month and is due to be completed by July 2023.

Both projects will be delivered by Alliance Leisure, working with ISG Construction and GT3 architects through the UK Leisure Framework, which is owned and managed by Denbighshire Leisure.

Once complete, the facilities will be managed by Brimhams Active, a company owned by Harrogate Borough Council.

Artist's impression of the Knaresborough leisure centre

