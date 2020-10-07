ISG gets going with Amazon's Dartford Mega Box

Bericote Properties development director Jonathan Maher on site

The £250m development by Tritax Big Box and Bericote Properties is destined to be online retailer Amazon’s largest fulfilment centre in Europe.

The Mega Box logistics building is being constructed on the site of the old (now demolished) Littlebrook power station near the south side of the Dartford Crossing in Kent.

While the developer said that they were unable to confirm the contractor due to a non-disclosure agreement, contracts monitor Barbour ABI has reported that ISG signed a construction contract in July. ISG previously build Amazon distribution centres in Bristol, Darlington and probably elsewhere but isn’t allowed to talk about it.

Tritax Big Box put the total development cost for the delivery of the Dartford project, including land and demolition, at £205m.

Bericote, by contrast, has said that £125m will be invested in the building itself in Dartford and another £125m in robotics and automation.

The building will have a gross internal floor area of 2.3 million sq ft, including three structural mezzanine floors, and a clear internal height of 20 metres. The whole four-storey facility will be powered by what is said to be the largest solar photovoltaic scheme of any new development in the UK, with 3.5MW capacity.

Main construction is expected to be completed in July 2021.

Bericote Properties development director Jonathan Maher said: “The development of this distribution centre is our biggest project yet, and we have worked hard to consider sustainability at every step. To have that recognised and be one of the inaugural Visionaries is a great achievement.”

