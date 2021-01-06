ISG lands £35m school-building three-pack

The new projects are: Compass School Southwark (the largest of the three); Two Rivers CofE Primary School (a Passivhaus Plus project in Keynsham); and Chelveston Road School in Northamptonshire (for pupils with moderate learning difficulties).

These latest wins follow ISG’s completion of Churchward School in Swindon last year, which represents the latest iteration of ISG’s standard component design approach. Alongside schemes at Badbury Park, Norton Hill and Monkerton in the southwest, each of these schools are being constructed to similar fast-track timeframes, using replicated standard components, such as structural and roof solutions.

ISG said that transferring and replicating techniques and processes from prior projects speeded up pre-construction periods, saved time in the design phase and improved cost and programming advice.

Chief operating officer Zoe Price said: “The DfE’s goal to embrace digitised specification in its construction framework leads the way and encourages pioneering and modern practices from its partners. ISG is proud to be a part of such an innovative and forward-looking approach. By harnessing new and revolutionary Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DfMA) elements, contractors, consultants and supply chain participants can align operations. This in turn enables better collaboration and smarter ways of working that pool expertise across the board and delivers enriched learning environments.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk