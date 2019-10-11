ISG opens Cambridge office

Chris Chappell, regional director for ISG’s Engineering Services business, heads the new office

ISG has secured preferred contractor status on two projects with the University of Cambridge, with work expected to start in early 2020.

ISG’s Engineering Services business has until now been focused within the London and M25 region but Cambridge represents a first broadening of territories.

Chris Chappell, regional director for ISG’s Engineering Services business, heads the new office. He said: “Cambridge and the wider east of England area continues to benefit from significant levels of inward investment, as access to cutting-edge research facilities, a highly skilled and educated workforce, great connectivity and the availability of development land all combine to attract both investors and organisations from across the globe.

“Our world-class universities are a key element driving this trend, through direct investment in their own facilities, but also as a focus for innovation and spinout organisations that require purpose-built spaces to thrive. The exponential growth of regional science parks is a clear indication of the continued opportunities that exist for educated contractors with a specialist technical service offer and the credentials to deliver at the highest standards.”

ISG is currently nearing completion on Imperial College London’s £90m biomedical engineering research centre at the university’s White City Campus, where the contractor previously built a £61m new home for the Department of Chemistry.

