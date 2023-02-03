ISG shuffles Agility leadership

Max Steward

Max Steward left ISG in 2019 after 11 years to join BW but now he is back, running ISG’s sub 50,000 sq ft fit out division, Agility. He is expected to diversity the £100m business unit.

Meanwhile, after three years as Agility managing director Nick Oddy now has responsibility for strategic growth and diversification, with a seat on ISG’s UK Fit Out board.

Max Steward said: “When ISG launched the Agility business just seven years ago, there was a clear market demand for a highly experienced and innovative contractor, responding to the exacting requirements for fast-paced, high-quality fit out projects with the same level of skill and support defined by much larger value schemes.

“The Agility business is now firmly established in the southeast, and the next stage in our development is to both grow our existing share of projects in core sectors, while exploring opportunities in new markets. All this while ensuring that our focus on customer experience, innovation and delivery excellence remains at the heart of our operating model.”

Nick Oddy added: “The UK fit out market remains buoyant and the specialist skillset of our Fit Out and Agility teams are in high, and growing demand. Inward investment within the UK is increasingly more geographically diverse and we are alert to the demand and opportunity this represents. Building relationships for the long term has always been an integral part of ISG’s DNA and my new role will explore how we can connect with those new markets and sectors that are going to drive our business and the UK economy forward over the decades ahead.”

