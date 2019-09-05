ISG to build Cheshire fire training facility

ISG will extend and refurbish a range of existing buildings on the service’s current Sadler Road site in Winsford to create immersive training zones for firefighters.

The new zones will simulate real-life situations, with a petrochemical training rig, motorway simulation scenario, railway track and confined space training area, where firefighters will be able to practice responses to a range of incidents.

Chief fire officer Gus O’Rourke said: “Not only is this a real boon for our firefighters, but also for the communities of Cheshire, who rely on our firefighters to keep them safe. This incredible facility will be the envy of fire services across the country, and I’m certain that it will further enhance Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service’s reputation as an innovative, forward-thinking organisation, that places huge value in both resident safety and the skill and ability of our firefighters.”

ISG will build a series of different structures across the site, including traditional terraced houses, an industrial zone, training classrooms as well as a central hub for the service’s occupational health staff.

The site will also include a simulated section of motorway (complete with gantries and signs) and a replica farm building.

ISG was awarded the contract via the North West Construction Hub (NWCH) procurement framework.

ISG framework director Neil Walker said: “Creating world-class facilities for organisations in the blue light sector is a tangible way that the construction sector can further enhance the operational capabilities and effectiveness of our emergency services. We’re immensely proud to be embarking on our fourth project for the Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service, with this strong partnership helping transform the Service’s built environment assets and create strong community hubs of learning and technical excellence.”

ISG previously built the Lymm Response Hub and Safety Central for Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service, which was opened by Princess Anne in 2018. It has also worked with Cleveland Fire Authority to deliver a four-year, £22m programme of works, including four new fire stations.

