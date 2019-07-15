ISG to build £25m Cardiff maths block

The new building, designed by Stride Treglown Architects with Adjaye Associates, will bring together the university’s School of Computer Science & Informatics (COMSC) and its School of Mathematics (MATHS) into a single 10,000 m2 facility.
ISG's construction contract is valued at £25.2m.
The site, currently used as a university car park, is on the Cathays campus on Senghennydd Road next to Cathays railway station.
ISG regional director Jon James said: “Bringing new world-class facilities to Cardiff University is an absolute passion for us, as we continue to support our home city establish a global reputation for education excellence. Building on the great success of our award-winning Cardiff Business School project for the university, the new School of Computer Science & Informatics and School of Mathematics building has been designed to foster collaboration between the two closely-linked faculties, bringing them together for the first time in a purpose-built and future proof environment. There is a huge degree of anticipation surrounding this scheme, with the opportunity to play a role supporting the future development of transformational technology and innovation.”
