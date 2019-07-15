ISG to build £25m Cardiff maths block

The new 10,000 sqm building has been designed by Stride Treglown

The new building, designed by Stride Treglown Architects with Adjaye Associates, will bring together the university’s School of Computer Science & Informatics (COMSC) and its School of Mathematics (MATHS) into a single 10,000 m2 facility.

ISG's construction contract is valued at £25.2m.

The site, currently used as a university car park, is on the Cathays campus on Senghennydd Road next to Cathays railway station.

ISG regional director Jon James said: “Bringing new world-class facilities to Cardiff University is an absolute passion for us, as we continue to support our home city establish a global reputation for education excellence. Building on the great success of our award-winning Cardiff Business School project for the university, the new School of Computer Science & Informatics and School of Mathematics building has been designed to foster collaboration between the two closely-linked faculties, bringing them together for the first time in a purpose-built and future proof environment. There is a huge degree of anticipation surrounding this scheme, with the opportunity to play a role supporting the future development of transformational technology and innovation.”

