ISG to build Edinburgh distillery

The Holyrood Distillery will be built at a site close to the Scottish Parliament building.

The £5.8m scheme for client Newmake involves creating a 12,379 sq ft distillery and visitor centre near Holyrood Park. ISG will reconfigure an existing three-storey former railway goods warehouse to create a full-height distillery to the rear and three floors of store rooms and offices to the front elevation.

A steel-framed extension, incorporating the existing traditional stone masonry wall fronting St Leonard's Lane, will house a new visitor centre and shop. The two-storey building, clad in charred timber, has been designed by architect 7N to mirror the seasoning of the barrels through the whisky production process, with glazed screens creating a framed view of Salisbury Crags from the tasting room.

The stills, housed in the refurbished Category-B listed building, will be powered by a new single-storey plant room to the rear.

ISG will also carry out hard and soft landscaping as part of the contract.

Rob Carpenter, co-founder of Holyrood Distillery, said: “We were aware of ISG’s extensive experience in the whisky industry and couldn’t have found a better partner for the delivery of our new venture in Edinburgh.”

ISG's portfolio in the sector across Scotland includes a schemes for a global drinks manufacturer as well as a £5m expansion project at Bruichladdich Distillery on the Isle of Islay.

Andy McLinden, managing director for ISG’s North and Scotland business, said: “Drinks manufacturing in Scotland has a global reputation for excellence and ISG has played an important role in delivering the infrastructure to ensure the growing international demand for premium beverages is matched with the right capability. Our latest win is a great addition to the vibrant niche drinks manufacturing scene within Edinburgh and will undoubtedly become a highly popular tourist destination in 2019 and beyond.”