ISG to build Sky Innovation Centre

Raking ziggurat façade design of Sky’s new innovation centre in Osterley

Sky Innovation Centre will be built on the site of two former buildings that have already been demolished.

The contract value has not been disclosed but speculations has attached a figure of £40m to it.

The new three-storey hybrid steel and cross laminated timber (CLT) frame structure has been designed to maximise natural light. Most of the 77,000 sq ft of space withign the building will be open plan.

The raking aluminium and glass ziggurat façade leads to a roof structure that allows daylight into the full height atrium. Solar panels will power the building.

Sky is targeting a BREEAM Excellent environmental performance rating and minimum embedded carbon. Solar panels will power the building; no waste will go to landfill; and ISG will push its supply chain to eliminate single-use plastic packaging during the construction phase.

The scheme also includes the construction of an adjacent circular pavilion refectory with a CLT pitched roof. This single-storey structure incorporates a commercial kitchen and provides accommodation for 450 diners.

Steven McGee, managing director of ISG’s London Construction business, said: “Sky is globally recognised as a company at the forefront of innovation, and this latest investment in spaces to inspire and nurture the creativity of its teams demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering the best possible outcome for its people and its customers. People are at the heart of the design for the new innovation centre, which is targeting a WELL Gold certification, as is consideration for the planet.

“The focus around eliminating single-use plastics and reducing carbon are key areas which could have significant positive implications on behaviours and practices across the wider industry, and we see this as a major legacy of the project.”

