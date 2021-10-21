ISG wins £21m Manchester velodrome refurb

The National Cycling Centre

The sporting venue is now more than 25 years old and is getting a makeover to maintain its world-class reputation.

The project is being delivered in partnership with a range of other stakeholders, including Manchester City Council, MCRActive, operator GLL and British Cycling.

Over the past 15 years, ISG has twice renewed the arena’s track, most recently in 2018.

The National Cycling Centre modernisation programme this time addresses upgrades to spectator facilities as well as the track, with some replacement and extension of seating capacity and the introduction of a new glazed track barrier design.

Works also includes the installation of new high-tech track timing, photo finish technology and a digital display board, and refurbishment of the central sports court area within the track area.

ISG will also strip out all the old building services equipment and replace it with systems that are optimised for energy performance, including air source heat pumps and LED lighting, to help the city of Manchester meet council leaders’ aspiration to be net zero by 2038.

