ISG wins £40m Maidenhead office redevelopment

CGI of L&G's revamped Tempo building

ISG has been brought in to bring a four-storey 112,000 sq ft office to Cat A standard and build a two-storey extension to create a further 21,500 sq ft of space.

The building Star House was formerly the headquarters of mobile phone company Three (or 3) but is being renamed Tempo by L&G.

Project Tempo prioritises retain and reuse principles over a full demolition and new-build approach, ISG said, to create one of the greenest buildings in the Thames Valley. Most of the existing stone exterior of the former Three Building will be retained, but a new glazing façade added.

The aim is a BREEAM Excellent and EPC A rating and net zero carbon in operation, with a total building energy consumption of 130kWh/sqm(GIA) per year. Energy will come from 5,000 sq ft of rooftop solar panels and air source heat pump technology.

Richard Skone, regional director for ISG’s Construction business, said: “Project Tempo will demonstrate the best-in-class workspace and amenities that can be delivered through a retrofit approach to existing buildings, repurposing and enhancing what is there to minimise embodied carbon and maximise ongoing operational energy efficiency for its occupants.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk