ISG wins £47m contract to convert old Kensington department store

The redevelopment of 127 Kensington High Street

The building was acquired in February 2019 by AshbyCapital from Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

ISG will retain part of the existing structure and construct two additional floors to double the current office space and create a new elevation in white brick and Portland stone.

Designed by Pilbrow & Partners, the new building creates 12,081 m2 of Grade A commercial office space, incorporates ground level retail areas and restores the historic street line on the adjacent Wrights Lane. A new retail arcade will improve connectivity to Kensington High Street Underground station from Wrights Lane.

Steven McGee, managing director, of ISG’s Construction South business, said: “The redevelopment of 127 Kensington High Street will transform the aesthetic of the existing building and dramatically improve the street-scape at this busy intersection in the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea.

“This complex scheme has been meticulously planned to maximise the potential for the site, whilst reducing impact on the local community, businesses and key transport links. The decision to retain, reconfigure and extend, rather than demolish the existing 1970s building, has also significantly reduced the project programme and showcases the benefits of close collaboration between all project stakeholders to innovate and seek the best possible outcomes.”