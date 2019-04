Altrincham leisure centre will be getting improved facilities

The proposals for Altrincham’s new leisure centre include a 25-metre swimming pool and a 25-metre leisure pool with a moveable floor, plus a 100-station fitness suite, a six-court sports hall and squash courts.

ISG won the contract ahead of a field of 20 bidders. It is expected to take 18 months to complete its work, with the new centre opening in 2022.

The project is part of a wider £47m capital investment that Trafford Council has allocated for its leisure centres.