ISG wins Edinburgh school extension

Visualisation of the new facilities at George Watson’s College

ISG’s £4.8m contract is for a new-build extension at the Edinburgh school, as well as refurbishment work on the existing building over the next year.

The extension will enable the school to expand its primary provision and improve facilities for modern languages and music in the Junior School. The work is expected to be completed ahead of the new academic year in 2019.

The 11,500 sq ft stone-faced extension, designed by Page\Park Architects, will have a steel frame, precast concrete floors, curtain walling and timber cladding.

ISG regional managing director Andy McLinden said: “George Watson’s College has an excellent reputation as one of Scotland’s leading independent schools, and this project is the first phase of a programme of upgrades and extension works, which will meet the increasing demand for pupil places. Our international education sector credentials and expertise working in live heritage settings will prove essential in the delivery of this complex project.”

The school’s development masterplan sees the school upgrading its science, art, drama, sport, and food technology provisions in later phases.