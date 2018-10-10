ISG’s Spanish brands take on its name

Diadec provides office and retail fit out services while Emerald offers data center and engineering services.

“International customers are passionate that ISG offer them the same great experience, wherever they choose to work with us,” said a statement from the company. “The Spanish business has long been exemplary in the way it services customers, and its people have made it clear that it is a fantastic place to work. By rebranding and aligning with the ISG brand, the business will be strengthening its global offering, client reach and brand reputation, which in turn will benefit both the business in Spain and the overall group.”

ISG CEO Paul Cossell said: “The experience, knowledge and team from Diadec and Emerald will remain the same, and we will be using the team’s expertise to continue delivering fantastic projects for our customers in Spain. Moving forward with a singular ISG approach will ensure our brand is consistent across the globe, support our pan-European offering, and ensure each of our business units are working towards our four corporate goals.”

Managing director, Spain, Javier Cirac, added: “We are delighted to align our brand with ISG and are looking forward to embedding the vision, values and strategic goals within our business. Working under one brand gives us the opportunity to use our expertise from across the globe, driving effectiveness and efficiency.”