Isle of Wight gets its first volumetric mixer

Shorefix's HM12H-E volumetric mixer

According to Shorefix, it is the first volumetric mixer on the Isle of Wight and the company will be the only Island-based liquid screed contractor supplying and installing screed.

The new Holcombe HM12H-E vehicle will also be used to produce concrete on Shorefix’s own housing projects across the island.

The US-made HM12H-E has a carrying capacity of 9.4m3 and output of up to 50m3/hour.

Shorefix director Rob Bradley said: “The mixer will predominantly be used to produce Gypsol anhydrite liquid screed and will provide us with flexible on-site mixing, allowing us to stop and start our projects as needed. We can produce liquid screed for flooring, then change the design mix and switch to concrete, all on the same job site."

He added: “We took advantage of Utranazz’s hire-with-option-to-purchase scheme, so we could try out the mixer before we committed to purchase it.”