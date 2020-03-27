Isolating contractor turns to home schooling

Buzz Sitegear

Speller Metcalfe announced on the morning of Tuesday 24th March that it was ignoring the government’s instruction for construction work to continue where feasible and was sending everyone home.

Today, under the aegis of process manager Laurence Speller, who was previously a PE teacher for 15 years, Speller Metcalfe has released a package of educational resources to help those home schooling their children during the lockdown.

“These activities have been designed in collaboration with qualified teachers for a range of ages to help keep your children’s minds stimulated as well as hopefully providing you with some much-needed quiet time to work,” the company says.

The following material and activities have been developed. Click on each to access them.

