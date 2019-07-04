Isuzu extends dealer network

It has appointed SW Commercials as its main sales, service and parts dealer for Cornwall and upgraded existing Exeter-based authorised repairer Harry Moore Commercials to being a full Isuzu Truck sales dealer. In South Wales, Gwent-based Waldron Commercials has joined the network as an authorised repairer for the Isuzu truck marque. Isuzu has also appointed Sheppard Commercial Services and Harry Moore Commercials also as authorised repairers in Southampton and Plymouth respectively.

Richard Waterworth, head of sales at Isuzu Truck UK, said that the South, South West and South Wales are key markets for Isuzu Truck UK. “Following the retirement of Paul Harvey at T Harvey & Sons, we needed to maintain and grow our strong position in Cornwall. We are pleased that SW Commercials were able to join the established Isuzu UK truck dealer network, and thereby provide a seamless transition in the region, having worked alongside T Harvey and Isuzu in Cornwall for many years. At the same time, we have enhanced our dealer coverage elsewhere in the region with the changes involving Harry Moore Commercials, Waldron Commercials and Sheppard Commercial Services, all of whom are strong and experienced dealers.”

