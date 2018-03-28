Jablite sets up subcontract service

Insulation manufacturer Jablite has set up its own installation teams to move beyond materials supply and into specialist contracting

Jablite has launched its All-in-One Installation service to give ground workers and house-builders the option to subcontract the floor build to the point when it is ready for the concrete topping.

Sales director Luke Treadwell said: “Our installers are experts in laying Jablite All-in-One thermal system floors. They can typically install five floors in one day. Their speed and efficiency means that you will get a perfect installation every time. Plus, any waste will be removed from site when they go, leaving you with a tidy site and no surplus to remove.”

Jablite said that the service was set up in response to customer demand. Garry Martin, national housebuilder sales manager, said: “The feedback we are getting is that using the Jablite guys to install All-in-One enables ground workers to free up their own teams to do other skilled tasks on the site – an additional benefit to the ground workers and the house builder.”