News » UK » Jablite sets up subcontract service » published 28 Mar 2018
Jablite sets up subcontract service
Insulation manufacturer Jablite has set up its own installation teams to move beyond materials supply and into specialist contracting
Jablite has launched its All-in-One Installation service to give ground workers and house-builders the option to subcontract the floor build to the point when it is ready for the concrete topping.
Sales director Luke Treadwell said: “Our installers are experts in laying Jablite All-in-One thermal system floors. They can typically install five floors in one day. Their speed and efficiency means that you will get a perfect installation every time. Plus, any waste will be removed from site when they go, leaving you with a tidy site and no surplus to remove.”
Jablite said that the service was set up in response to customer demand. Garry Martin, national housebuilder sales manager, said: “The feedback we are getting is that using the Jablite guys to install All-in-One enables ground workers to free up their own teams to do other skilled tasks on the site – an additional benefit to the ground workers and the house builder.”
