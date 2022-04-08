Jackson prepares the way for Stowmarket business park

The planned Gateway 14 development

Jackson will put in roads and utilities for the 2.36m sq ft mixed-use development project at Gateway 14, next to Junction 50 of the A14 at Stowmarket.

The work includes a new main estate road from the roundabout on the A1120, providing direct access into the development.

Other works include the installation of a pedestrian crossing on the A1120 as well as gas, water and electricity mains, foul and drainage water, footpaths and cycle lanes, the stopping up of Mill Lane and a bund to a farm boundary.

Gateway 14 Ltd is wholly owned by Mid Suffolk Council; its development manager is Jaynic.

The start of the infrastructure development later this month marks the first significant works on the site. Jackson is expected to complete its work within 12 months.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk