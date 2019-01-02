Jacobs and Aecom picked for Scottish transport review

The contract will support the second Strategic Transports Projects Review (STPR2). The first review was published in 2008.

The new review will consider future investment in all transport modes including the strategic road and rail networks as well as active travel, island connectivity, ferries and buses.

Cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity Michael Matheson said: “The Scottish Government is fully committed to building a sustainable transport system that supports our economy and helps deliver inclusive growth.

“Work is already under way on the review of the National Transport Strategy which will set out a shared vision for a future of our transport system and the second Strategic Transport Projects Review will build on that by identifying the infrastructure required to make this a reality.

“We have given a commitment to a collaborative review that considers the views of other bodies, for example, transport authorities and stakeholders, businesses, community groups and special interest groups. We will be inviting parties to engage in due course and look forward to continuing with our ongoing conversations on transport and its wider benefits and impacts.”