Jacobs helps Edinburgh rethink city centre

Edinburgh

The City of Edinburgh transformation programme is a multi-million-pound investment to improve community, economic and cultural life. Among the ideas up for consideration are pedestrianised streets, restrictions on through traffic, the introduction of freight hubs, widened pavements and improved public spaces.

Consulting engineer Jacobs is lead consultant, working with WYG, Big Partnership, BuroHappold Engineering, City Mart, Moffatt Centre at the Glasgow Caledonian University, Open, Simetrica, Space Syntax and Turley Heritage.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, Edinburgh’s transport and environment convener, said: “This is a deeply ambitious and potentially game-changing opportunity to transform the city centre of one of Europe’s leading cities, for the benefit of generations to come. As we move forward with the consultation on how a future Edinburgh should look, we’re pleased to be working with Jacobs, whose previous projects demonstrate the ability to deliver forward-thinking solutions.”

Jacobs Buildings & Infrastructure Europe senior vice president Donald Morrison said: “Edinburgh is one of the world’s most archetypal cities and this programme enables Jacobs to play a role in helping the council make the city the best place to live, work and invest. Our understanding of the city through previous iconic projects, global projects expertise and ability to challenge different ways of thinking will enable us to co-create a plan that ensures a fairer, healthier and thriving capital city fit for the future.”

Jacobs’ presence in Scotland dates back to Babtie Shaw & Morton, founded in Glasgow in 1906 and acquired by US firm Jacobs in 2004.