Jacobs on recruitment drive

Jacob's new European flagship office is in the Cottons Centre, London

Jacobs already has more than 9,000 employees in the UK, where its presence is rooted in the acquisition of such legacy brands as Babtie Shaw & Morton, Sir Alexander Gibb & Partners and William Halcrow. It is also in the process of acquiring John Wood’s nuclear business for £250m.

Recruitment is planned across the company’s network of 30+ offices around the UK, including its newly opened European HQ at the Cottons Centre at London Bridge, and across all kinds of professional and technical roles.

“Britain is a critical market for Jacobs. This investment is an indication of our ongoing confidence in the UK economy and its long-term infrastructure plans,” said Jacobs president and chief operating officer Bob Pragada. “Our people are helping to tackle some of the UK’s most complex challenges to make the future better, delivering projects to safeguard the environment and improve the security, connectivity, resiliency and productivity of the UK.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk