Jacobs picked for rebuild of US air base

Tyndall AFB 14 days after the hurricane hit

It will work on the development of the programme requirements and standards in the project to transform the US Air Force base into a prototype ‘Installation of the Future’ (IotF).

Tyndall AFB, which is located 12 miles east of Panama City, Florida, sustained a direct hit from the Category 5 Hurricane Michael, one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the US in more than 25 years. The storm resulted in significant damage and destruction across the base.

In addition to restoring operational capability for the base, the project is intended to serve as a prototype for future projects by placing emphasis on resiliency and sustainability. Aims include robust cybersecurity, high-performance buildings, resilient and redundant energy systems, resilient utility systems and structures that will withstand high wind loads.

