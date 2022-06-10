Jacobs picked for Singapore rail design

Tavistock Station will form part of the Cross Island Line

The Cross Island Line, which is being built in three phases, is Singapore's eighth mass rapid transit (MRT) line. It will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors, linking major hubs and interchanges.

Jacob’s design role is on a contract is valued at SG$407m that comprises the design and construction of Tavistock underground station, bored tunnels, a launching shaft for tunnel boring machines and associated building services.

Jacobs will work with Sato Kogyo, which was awarded the contract by Singapore's Land Transport Authority to provide civil, structural and architectural design services and maintain critical oversight through to the construction of the project.

The Cross Island Line Phase 1 comprises 12 stations, including the Tavistock Station and will serve residential and industrial areas in Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Defu, Hougang, Serangoon North and Ang Mo Kio. The 29km MRT line will benefit more than 100,000 households and provide greater accessibility for common recreational spaces such as Changi Beach Park and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

"This appointment builds on Jacobs' strong track record of delivering transformational projects in Singapore, as well as strengthening our presence in the growing transport infrastructure market across Asia," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Keith Lawson. "Our technical skills and rail experience will help connect more people, places and communities in this vibrant city and support our goal of creating a more connected, sustainable world."

Passenger services for Cross Island Line Phase 1 are slated to begin in 2030.

