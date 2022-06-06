Jacobs teams up with Engineers Without Borders

The Jacobs Advocate Programme is intended to teach 30 advocates the principles of globally responsible engineering, to equip them to drive change within Jacobs.

The programme will be delivered through a design challenge, Reshaping Engineering, which will take place over a month. Participants will be tasked with working across disciplines to design an effective, equitable and sustainable solution to a real-life engineering challenge.

Adam Liddle, who is the director of Jacobs’ Office of Global Climate Response, said: “As a purpose-led company we know that we have a moral obligation to deliver positive societal and environmental impact through the solutions that we provide globally. The world is facing enormous challenges from the increasing threat of climate change, international conflict, social inequalities and cost of living crises. Now, more than ever, it is critical to ensure global responsibility is at the heart of our solutions, which is why we have partnered with Engineers Without Borders to deliver the Jacobs Advocate Programme.”

Jenny Munday, chief operations executive, Engineers Without Borders UK, added: “Jacobs has demonstrated a clear commitment to sustainability with its PlanBeyond 2.0 sustainable business approach and we’re delighted to partner with them to accelerate their progress towards their sustainable business objectives. The Jacobs Advocate Programme is a clear indication of our shared mission to ensure a safe and just future for all. We look forward to working in partnership over the coming year and seeing the impact the advocates will have.”

