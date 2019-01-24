Jacobs wins engineering role on California’s $17bn ‘water fix’

Delta Conveyance Design & Construction Authority (DCA) has appointed Jacobs for engineering design management (EDM) services related to the California WaterFix programme. Jacobs' initial US$93m contract with DCA will support the preliminary and final engineering design phase of the 15-year programme.

The water conveyance project is designed to improve reliability while protecting and enhancing the environment of the San Francisco Bay-Delta estuary. Work is slated to begin early this year to upgrade outdated and unreliable water infrastructure that is more than 50 years old and dependent on levees that put clean water supply at risk from earthquakes and sea-level rise.

Major infrastructure components include three water diversion intakes with screens, two tunnels (12m diameter and 56km long), two large pumping stations and miles of new roads and utility relocations.

"WaterFix is one of the highest profile infrastructure projects in the nation, essential to secure clean water supplies for 27 million people, area businesses and three million acres of agricultural land," said Jacobs COO and president of buildings, infrastructure and advanced facilities Bob Pragada. "Building on our long-term relationship with California water agencies, DCA will tap into our extensive water infrastructure and engineering design experience to begin modernisation of California's water delivery system."