Jacobs wins international NASA contract

Multiple NASA sites are covered including the Johnson Space Center

The multiple-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has a shared programme ceiling of US$300 million across a five-year period.

“This opportunity draws upon Jacobs' multi-disciplinary experience to deliver sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions supporting critical requirements to NASA's mission worldwide,” said Jacobs Federal & Environmental Solutions senior vice president and general manager Tim Byers. “With our 60-plus-year relationship with NASA, we continue to provide a single source of credentialed professionals and comprehensive architecture and engineering services to support numerous ongoing projects.”

Jacobs will provide services across all project phases to rehabilitate, modernise and develop new systems for NASA facilities and ground support systems at several NASA sites. Locations of work include Kennedy Space Center; Johnson Space Center, Sonny Carter Training Facility, and Ellington Field, Houston, Texas; White Sands Test Facility, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Marshall Space Flight Center, Alabama; Michoud Assembly Facility, Louisiana; Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; and other NASA assets and launch or landing sites worldwide.

