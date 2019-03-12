TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Wed March 13 2019

Japan lend funds for construction of Sri Lanka light rail project

13 hours Japan has agreed to lend 30bn yen (£204m) to Sri Lanka for the construction of a light rail transit system in Colombo.

The system will have 16 stations along 15.7km of track in and around Colombo. The objective of the project is to boost transportation capacity and improve safety and comfort. Other aims include reducing air pollution and stimulating socioeconomic activities in the area.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed the loan agreement with the Sri Lanka’s government. The loan for the project includes terms that will see the use of Japanese technology, including rolling stock and electromechanical equipment for the light rail transit system.

The project is due to come into service. Letters of invitation for consulting services including detailed design work were sent out last summer and the tender announcement for an initial construction  package is due to be released in March 2020.

