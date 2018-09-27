Jarvie invests in lifting equipment

The Manitou MRT2550 Privilege Plus telehandler

Rotating telescoping handlers (rotos), regular telehandlers, powered access platforms and industrial forklifts have been purchased from Manitou and JCB.

New models added to the Jarvie fleet include Manitou’s six-metre MT625, 11-metre MT1135 and 18-metre MT1840 telehandlers as well as the rotating MRT2550 Privilege Plus telehandler and a 10-metre Manitou VJR vertical access platform.

Jarvie has also bought seven-metre, 14-metre and 17-metre Loadall telehandlers from JCB.

“Telehandlers are such versatile machines that we often find them in high demand, so we have constantly grown our portfolio of them,” said business development director, David Jarvie.

“Rotos are becoming increasingly popular because of the savings they offer over traditional cranes effectively comprising three machines in one – telehandler, crane and access platform.

“Their minimal set up time increases productivity on a construction site and they come equipped with a range of safety features, such as sensors for load placement, height and slew restriction. With a wide range of attachments, clients can reduce their need for other machines such as access platforms, telehandlers and cranes.”