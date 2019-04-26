JCB adds to X Series excavator family

The 150X

Last year JCB brought out its first X Series excavators, the 20-tonne 210X and 220X models. With JCB giving the big Bauma trade show a miss this year, Plantworx 2019 is the launch pad for the latest additions to the family – the 131X, 140X and 150X.

Sales features of the three new models include: a wider and quieter operator cab and wider high-flow pipework to boost efficiency.

JCB chief innovation and growth officer Tim Burnhope said: “In the UK alone this class of machine accounts for nearly 60% of all tracked excavators sold, so we are hugely excited about the introduction on three new X Series machines, which cater directly for the needs of the all-important groundworks sector. The 210X and 220X have already delivered on customers’ demands for greater levels of strength, durability, comfort, ease of use, reliability, efficiency, productivity and serviceability in the 20-tonne sector, so we are delighted to bring this new level of detail to our 13- and 16-tonne models.”

Plantworx 2019 takes place 11-13 June 2019 at the East of England Arena in Peterborough.