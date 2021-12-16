JCB allocates £4.5m for seasonal dividend

JCB employees Toby Bell, Holly Broadhurst, Kait Williams and Kevin Pickles recreate the traditional JCB Christmas bonus pose

The JCB Christmas bonus is a regular feature of the privately-owned machinery manufacturer. This year it is £750 for each UK employee.

The £750 bonus will be paid to more than 6,000 employees – including agency employees with more than 12 months’ service – working at JCB’s 11 plants in Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Wrexham.

While 2021 was not a banner year for JCB – unlike 2018, say – it was still reasonably strong, under challenging circumstances.

JCB chairman and owner Lord Bamford said today: “This year has been a solid one for JCB and demand for our machines going into next year is very strong. The whole team can be proud of what has been achieved in 2021 and I am delighted that we can reward everyone’s efforts with a Christmas bonus.”

Chief executive Graeme Macdonald said: “This year we will produce a record number of machines and this bonus rewards a tremendous team effort. We are still facing severe challenges caused by unprecedented supply chain disruption which is impacting on production, and we expect this to continue for the first six months of next year.”

In 2018, around 7,200 employees each got a £1,000 Christmas bonus – a £7.2m workers’ dividend.

Toby Bell, 27, is a business degree apprentice at JCB’s Rocester headquarters. “It’s a big motivator to get rewarded like this and a real boost,” he said.

GMB union Organiser Stuart Harrison said: "The commitment from our members and JCB employees should be applauded during these difficult times. The workforce has shown support and flexibility which has helped the company become the success it is. JCB must now continue to invest in its highly skilled workforce and make sure that UK manufacturing is valued. All of our members at JCB will now enjoy their Christmas break and return on better terms and conditions."

