JCB donates pair of telehandlers to Indonesian disaster area

The 531-70 and 540-170 machines, complete with grab attachments, buckets and forks, will be put to work initially removing heavy debris and later helping the reconstruction effort.

The company said that the value of the donation was $250,000 (£190,000).

JCB chairman Lord Bamford said today: “The scale of this natural disaster has shocked people all over the world and JCB always tries to help wherever these catastrophes occur. I hope our donation can speed up clear-up operations and help with subsequent redevelopment.”

JCB has a history of helping countries affected by major natural disasters and has made equipment available to support relief and rebuilding efforts after earthquakes in Nepal, Chile, Pakistan and Haiti, and in the Philippines in the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan. In August JCB donated the use of a JS205 tracked excavator and an operator to the Indonesian island of Lombok after a series of earthquakes and aftershocks.