JCB expands heavy loader lineup

JCB is preparing to launch its largest wheeled loaders to date, with the introduction of the 480 and 490 models scheduled for commercial availability in 2027.

According to the manufacturer, the machines are engineered to meet EU Stage V and Tier 4 Final emissions standards, offering payloads of 8,000kg for the 480 and 9,000kg for the 490. Both models will be available with standard or long arm configurations, which JCB states will allow buyers to tailor the loaders to specific site requirements across quarrying, waste handling, port, and general construction applications.

The manufacturer reports that the loaders are powered by a Stage V and Tier 4 Final compliant Cummins X12 diesel engine delivering 250kW and up to 1,695Nm of torque at 1,400rpm. Power is delivered via a standard ZF Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with adjustable rimpull. The powertrain also incorporates single-pedal transmission control, four virtual gear modes, hill-hold functionality, an automatic park brake, and an integrated transmission brake paired with automatic exhaust braking. JCB claims the connected hydraulic boost system automatically adjusts engine output to match loader demand, keeping the engine in its optimal operating zone to reduce fuel burn.

Front-end geometry features a patented loader arm design intended to combine the breakout performance of a Z-bar linkage with the visibility of a tool carrier. JCB states that compact bucket link packaging permits the use of oversized low-density buckets while maintaining wide-angle torque across the working height. Pin heights range from 4,445 to 5,000mm at maximum lift, which the company indicates will assist loading into high-sided trailers, hoppers, and crushers. The loader arms also feature heavy-duty castings with sealed and lubricated pins and bushes.

Inside the cab, the models feature electro-hydraulic controls integrated into an air-suspension seat frame equipped with heating, cooling, and adjustable lumbar support. Operator interface functions are managed through JCB's UX 10-inch colour touchscreen, which controls machine parameters alongside optional features such as auto-greasing, object detection, and on-board weighing. Safety equipment includes flush-mounted cab roof beacons and an object detection system fitted with auto-braking designed to prevent accidental site impacts.