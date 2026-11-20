JCB Transmissions has produced its three millionth powertrain at its manufacturing facility in Wrexham.

Comprising two axles and a gearbox, the powertrains are fitted to JCB's own Loadall telescopic handlers, backhoe loaders, and Fastrac tractors, alongside machinery built by third-party original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Established in 1978 with fewer than a dozen staff in a single factory, JCB Transmissions now employs more than 600 people across two plants in Wrexham. The site initially manufactured axles before introducing its first Synchro Shuttle gearbox in 1985 and its first Powershift transmission in 1991. In 2016, the division launched its DualTech (DTVT) unit, which JCB claims was the world's first transmission to combine hydrostatic and powershift drive technologies in a single unit.

Beyond JCB's own product line, the company reports that its powertrains are supplied to third-party manufacturers including Broderson, Sellick, LiftKing, and Equipment Technologies for use in industrial cranes, agricultural sprayers, rough-terrain forklifts, and specialist materials handling equipment.

JCB Transmissions operations director Craig Weeks said: “Reaching our three millionth powertrain is a phenomenal milestone and a proud moment for everyone at our Wrexham factories. It reflects nearly 50 years of innovation, dedication and engineering excellence as JCB continues to invest in its people, technology and facilities. This milestone is a reflection of the hard work of every colleague, past and present, whose commitment, skill and passion has helped build our success.”