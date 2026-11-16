Construction equipment manufacturer JCB has launched its fifth annual Christmas Toy Appeal across its manufacturing plants and headquarters.

According to the company, the previous four appeals have resulted in nearly 6,000 gifts being donated to children and young people in the Stoke-on-Trent and Wrexham areas. The manufacturer reports that last year's campaign achieved a record collection of 1,787 donations across 15 drop-off points at JCB facilities.

The 2026 appeal will run until Tuesday, 2 December. Once collected, the gifts will be handed over to two local charities, Stoke-on-Trent’s Hubb Foundation and the Wrexham branch of the Salvation Army, for distribution within their respective communities. Members of the public can also leave donations at JCB’s World Headquarters in Rocester.

JCB group HR director Laura Atkins said: “The Christmas Toy Appeal has become a wonderful tradition at JCB and one that employees look forward to supporting every year. The generosity shown by employees, suppliers and the general public never fails to bring festive cheer to local communities.”

The 2026 appeal is being co-ordinated by four JCB apprentices: Jack Taylor, Frankie Turner, Kelly Morton, and Samuel Clarke.

Commenting on the initiative, Kelly Morton said: “Christmas is a time of giving, and JCB Christmas Toy Appeal is a great way for people to make a positive difference, and I’m honoured to play a part in it. Every gift donated is an act of kindness which can help brighten a child's Christmas.”