JCB signs US government contract

The US Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) has awarded JCB a contract for the supply of construction equipment.

JCB has received an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from FWS, making it eligible to win up to US$5m (£3.7m) in construction machine orders each year for the next five years. The company will offer 24 models to meet future FWS requirements, including backhoe loaders, skid steer and compact track loaders, excavators and wheeled loaders.

“After many years of providing rugged construction machines to the US military, everyone at JCB is excited to enter into this new partnership with the United States Department of the Interior and the US Fish and Wildlife Service,” said Chris Giorgianni, vice president of government and defense at JCB North America. “JCB has more than 70 years’ experience in the design and manufacture of construction equipment, and we’re looking forward to partnering with the US Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure they have the equipment and support they need as crucial stewards of our natural resources.”

Among the range that JCB will offer to the FWS is the JCB Teleskid, the world’s only skid steer and compact track loader with a telescoping boom. The company said that this allows it to lift higher, reach further and dig deeper than any skid steer on the market. The JCB Teleskid is available with wheels or tracks - with rated operating capacities of 3,208 lb and 3,695 lb, respectively. JCB said that the Teleskid enables tasks not possible with a conventional skid steer, such as loading high-sided trucks without a ramp, reaching across flatbed trailers or over obstacles, and digging and clearing ditches.

“The Teleskid was designed and is built at the JCB North America headquarters near Savannah, Georgia, which is also the company’s global headquarters for skid steer and compact track loaders and its government and defense business,” said Giorgianni.

JCB will leverage its nationwide dealer network to supply and support JCB machines at FWS wildlife refuges, fisheries and other facilities across the United States. In addition, JCB’s global parts supply network - including parts warehouses located across the United States - will be used

The FWS IDIQ contract also provides other bureaus within the United States Department of the Interior, and other federal government agencies, with a contract vehicle to purchase JCB construction equipment.