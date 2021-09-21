JCB unveils compact tailswing sister to 220X

The short tailswing JCB 245XR

The new JCB 245XR crawler excavator shares many of the features of the established 220X except that is has a reduced rear swing radius of just 1720mm.

This makes it 40% shorter than the 220X.

At 27,299kg, it is also a couple of tonnes heavier than the 24.7-tonne, and 121mm wider.

Among features its shares with the 220X is the same 448 DieselMax Stage V engine delivering 129kW and 690Nm torque.

It also has – despite the short body – the same full size JCB CommandPlus cab, one metre wide and 2.86 cubic metres internal volume.

It comes with a choice of mono boom or TAB triple articulating boom. There is a choice of 2.4- and 3.0-metre dipper arms, for increased breakout or maximum reach. Maximum digging reach with the monoboom is 9,952mm, with a maximum digging depth of 6,627mm.

The hydraulic system uses latest generation Kawasaki pumps, with Kayaba main control valve for fine control. The hydraulic hose diameter has been increased to deliver improved flow with less resistance, boosting performance and driveline efficiency.

Initial operator feedback had been extremely positive, JCB said.

Chief innovation and growth officer Tim Burnhope said: “It’s our strongest ever design. It’s a design with purpose.”

Ridgway Rentals in Shropshire was among the first to take delivery of the new model (pictured below). "The reduced tailswing and dozer blade make them a versatile machine to have on any site and have already proved a popular choice with our customers," the company said.

