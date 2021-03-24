JCB strike threat abated

JCB workers had voted to go on strike over the closure of the company Lifeplan pension scheme.

According to the GMB union, which represents JCB factory workers, 1,200 employees are affected by the closure, potentially costing them tens of thousands of pounds, the union says.

Regional organiser Stuart Harrison said yesterday : “Our members are furious at the axing of their pension scheme and have voted overwhelmingly for industrial action. GMB stands firm behind workers struggling for a comfortable retirement after a lifetime of service. We will continue to discuss a possible resolution with the firm over the coming weeks, and hope JCB have the good sense to protect their loyal staff.”

However, with the union all set to finalise the dates of the strike action, it seems that peace has been agreed.

JCB chief operating officer Mark Turner said: "Following extensive negotiations between JCB and the GMB which concluded this morning, both parties have agreed a way forward. The GMB will now be recommending its members to accept the proposal in a forthcoming ballot.”

