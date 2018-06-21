JCB fleet provides support for French Grand Prix

The JCB Loadalls and Teletruk on the starting grid at Circuit Paul Ricard

The 12 machines will be positioned to rescue any Formula One cars that break down or spin off over the race weekend at Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet.

JCB is already involved in motorsport through sponsorship of Williams Martini Racing. JCB also supplies the Oxfordshire-based team with other items, including a Teletruk telescopic forklift to offload race components, a S1930E scissor lift to help with construction of the team’s three-story ‘motorhome’ and two JCB G150RS generators to provide power.

JCB head of sponsorship Edd Hood said: “The JCB brand has a strong reputation throughout Europe and, with our Williams Martini Racing partnership, a great understanding of the demands of Formula One so it makes perfect sense for us to provide this professional trackside back-up service.” He added that the multi-tasking Loadall and Teletruk machines are strong enough to lift any Formula One car out of danger yet equally at home on construction sites and farms.