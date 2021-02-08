JDW invests £250K in Cats

Left to right are Chris McGee (account manager at Cat dealer Finning), JDW director John Jones, and Chester

JDW has invested £250,000 in a pair of new Cat 320 excavators, a mid-size 23-tonner.

The company’s prime business is site clearance and it runs Cat machinery for earthmoving works, including a 2019 D6N LGP dozer, which performs the majority of its site clearances, and 320 excavators that load the material onto its Scania 450 8x4 tipper trucks for carting spoil off site.

However, the older machines were no longer fuel efficient by modern standards. The new Cats use up to 20% less diesel. They also have improved safety features, including cameras.

In addition to site clearance, HS2 is providing full time work for JDW’s road haulage division. It is currently delivering thousands of tonne of gabion stone to HS2 sites across the Midlands, using its four Scania tractor units with Weightlifter aggregate tipping bodies.

“We are delighted to be reporting such optimistic and encouraging news at this time,” said JDW director John Jones.

