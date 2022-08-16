Jehu picked for Tonypandy’s Big Shed

The old Co-op store has been empty for a decade

The £13m mixed-use development has been brought forward by Rhondda housing association RHA Wales, supported by Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council.

RHA Wales has appointed Bridgend-based contractor Jehu Group to complete the construction, with work starting on site this summer.

The Big Shed scheme will bring the site at Dunraven Street back into use after it has been empty since the closure of the Co-op store in 2012. RHA Wales acquired the derelict property in 2019 and has since been putting plans in place for its regeneration.

RHA Wales received full planning permission for the development in February 2022 from the council’s planning and development committee. The permission covers two main elements of the project – the first is a partial demolition of the Co-op store to build three new retail units. These will accommodate a convenience store, a bistro and office space, and will be accessed from Dunraven Street.

The second element is the construction of a five-storey block containing 51 apartments of which eight are dedicated for adults with learning disabilities, along with staff accommodation. The residential areas will be accessed via Bridge Street. All homes are designed to achieve EPC A.

The planning permission also covers associated works including drainage and landscaping improvements, while the development will include 52 off-street parking spaces for the use of residents living within the new housing block.

Councillor Mark Norris, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s cabinet member for development and prosperity, said: “I’m very pleased that the Council is supporting this RHA Housing scheme, to revitalise a prominent site that is in great need of investment. The development is sustainable and includes a mix of retail use and high-quality affordable housing, benefitting from multi-million pound contributions from both RHA Housing and Welsh government.”

Rhianydd Jenkins, director of development and regeneration at RHA Wales, added: “Our proposals for the site are deliberate. Our aspiration is to complement the town, rather than to compete with existing businesses and offerings within the locality, because of this our proposed commercial areas will provide spaces that are presently not available within Tonypandy.

“The Big Shed is just one of our regeneration projects within the town, and we are absolutely committed to supporting and sustaining regeneration in the long term. As an anchor organisation we are in this for the long haul, and it’s important to us that the work we do now provides the platform for our future generations to build from and create a thriving town once again.”

