JG Hale starts Newport community project

Artist's impression of the project in Treberth, Newport

The development is being built for not-for-profit housing provider Pobl and makes use of a parcel of land left over from the redevelopment of Newport’s 1940s prefab homes more than 20 years ago.

JG Hale Construction will use a series of sustainable technologies, including solar panels and battery storage, as well as green roofs and climbing walls. The contractor’s own Trisowarm panel system, manufactured off-site, was key to its selection for the project

The scheme will comprise two apartment blocks, one containing 18 one-bed apartments and the other 27 two-bed apartments. They will be linked by a three-storey atrium space, forming an entrance to the residential element.

The community hub building will be linked to the main residential block via a second-floor link corridor, passing over one of the drainage easements, allowing pedestrian access from both directions along Treberth Crescent.

JG Hale group managing director David Harrhy said: “We are delighted to be working with Pobl on what is an innovative and forward-thinking scheme that will make a big difference to the local community. As ever, we look forward to engaging with local suppliers and the local community to ensure we maximise the impact of the scheme on the local economy and community.”

Pobl senior project manager Gavin Howells added: “It’s great to be collaborating with Hale on this project to deliver 45 high quality, low carbon homes. This innovative scheme is more evidence of Pobl’s commitment to delivering affordable living solutions where they are needed across Wales, and we look forward to completion of this development in spring 2022.”

