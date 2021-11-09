JJR wins its biggest UK job to date

CGI of The Landing in Maidenhead town centre

UK housing developer Hub Group and Norwegian investment firm Smedvig Capital have appointed JJ Rhatigan (JJR) as the main contractor for the first phase of The Landing project in Maidenhead.

The development in Maidenhead town centre is being funded by the build-to-rent operator Get Living for £155m.

JJR has now started construction on site, with a first phase completion date expected in winter 2024.

The first phase comprises 429 residential apartments and 23,000 sq ft of ground floor retail space.

This is JJ Rhatigan’s second job for Hub; it is also on site in Abbey Wood, Greenwich, completing a £53m mixed-residential scheme.

“This is our biggest contract so far in the UK,” said JJ Rhatigan chief executive. “It significantly builds on our continuing success in the UK market as the business expands and meets the market challenges head on, to deliver exciting projects across both England and Ireland.”

Designed by architect Studio Egret West, later phases of The Landing will see 104,000 sq ft of office space and another 15,000 sq ft of ground floor retail and leisure space.

Get Living chief executive Rick de Blaby said: “This is a momentous project for Get Living, being our seventh neighbourhood of large scale, but this time in a regional town rather than London or one of the UK’s large cities.”

